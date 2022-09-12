MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.

The charges stemmed from an August 16 incident in which deputies responded to a breaking-and-entering call at a Marion residence. Lewis II was found in the basement and a search resulted in deputies finding meth in his possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Lewis II was issued a $10,000 secured bond.