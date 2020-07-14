Marion Police arrest man on probation after drugs, guns found in home

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Marion Police have arrested a man who was on parole after they said a search of his home turned up drugs and weapons.

According to the Marion Police Department, their officers along with officers from North Carolina Probation and Parole were searching the home of 32-year-old Jonathan Boyd on Seagle Street Monday when they found several firearms, drugs, and money inside the home.

Police said Boyd was on probation for a previous felony conviction.

Officers said they found 13.1 grams of heroin, 45.1 grams of methamphetamine, 3.3 grams of marijuana, 50 doses of a schedule IV drug, several guns, and $2,378 in cash. Investigators said the street value of the drugs was $7,655.

Boyd has been charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Heroin, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Simple Possession of Schedule IV Substance, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Boyd was taken to the McDowell County Jail where he was held on $101,000 bond.