Bystander pulls Marion police officer from burning car after crash in Mitchell Co.

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A Marion police officer was flown to the hospital after she was pulled from her burning car following a Monday morning crash in Mitchell County.

According to the Marion Police Department, the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC-226 North.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck Officer Breanna Toney’s patrol car while she was on her way to work, according to Marion Police.

The crash caused the patrol car to catch fire with Officer Toney stuck inside.

Marion Police said a bystander was able to force the car’s door open and pull the officer to safety.

Police said Officer Toney was flown to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee where she underwent surgery for her injuries. Toney is expected to make a full recovery.

“Our agency would also like to extend sincere gratitude to the brave citizen that stopped and pulled Officer Toney from the burning car. The Marion Police Department and the City of Marion are forever grateful to this citizen for his efforts and would like to formally recognize him in the near future.” Statement from the Marion Police Department and Chief Allen Lawrence

The driver of the pickup truck was injured and cited for Driving Left of Center.