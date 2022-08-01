MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a Marion woman with multiple drug-related crimes.
52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley was charged after being stopped by detectives on July 15.
Deputies said Pendley was seen driving her car with a suspended license and with stolen plates.
After searching Pendley’s vehicle, the deputies found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.
The charges Pendley is facing include; possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.
Pendley is currently being held in custody on a $192,000 bond.