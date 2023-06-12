ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A married couple is facing charges stemming from a sexual abuse investigation in Anderson County.

According to detectives in Anderson’s Criminal Investigation Division, Arthur Antoine sexually molested his 15-year-old relative while she was living with him and his wife. Detectives said the abuse went on for two years.

Antoine’s wife, Laura Antoine, was also arrested and charged due to her having knowledge of the reported abuse.

Arthur is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and buggery. Laura is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.