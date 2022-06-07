SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Downtown Spartanburg was transformed into a concert venue as the city prepared to welcome its hometown band, the Marshall Tucker Band.

The group, which was formed in Spartanburg in 1972, performed Tuesday as part of the BMW Charity Pro Am.

“They’re legends in Spartanburg,” said Christopher George, the city of Spartanburg’s Communications and Marketing Manager. “Of course, lots of people from here have their own personal memories of the Marshall Tucker Band and growing up to their music. It’s really big for them to be playing in Morgan Square.”

“I think it’s great to see a local band come back [for a] free concert and the whole nine yards,” added Dan Kiely.

Ronnie Waddell said he has followed the band since they first started.

“We’re from the same town in Chesnee,” said Waddell.

George said he expected more than 10,000 people to gather in Morgan Square for the event. People arrived hours early to claim their spots.

“It’s huge,” said George. “It really sends a signal to folks that downtown Spartanburg is back.”

Several streets downtown were closed Tuesday. The city said they will reopen by Wednesday morning. George said he hoped people who attended the concerts supported local businesses.

“We’re expecting a big night for a lot of the restaurants in the area as folks show up and look to grab dinner before the show starts or while some of the opening acts are playing.”