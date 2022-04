SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Marshall Tucker Band will host a free concert in downtown Spartanburg in June.

As a part of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, the Marshall Tucker Band will perform in Daniel Morgan Square on June 7.

The American rock band was formed in Spartanburg in 1972.

The concert is free to attend. If you are interested in VIP special access tickets, click here.