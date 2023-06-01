ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Country music star Martina McBride will perform a free concert in Anderson County this fall.

The performance will be part of Anderson County’s annual Celebrate Anderson event, which takes place over Labor Day weekend, Friday Sept. 1 – Monday, Sept. 4.

According to a poster for the event, McBride will before on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Celebrate Anderson is the county’s largest annual outdoor concert focusing on family, fun, and camaraderie.

New to this year’s event will be The Cancer Association of Anderson’s Hot Air Affair, which will kick of the labor day weekend by filling the skies above Anderson County with hot air balloons.

The Hot Air Affair is a benefit to the Cancer Association of Anderson. Admission to Celebrate Anderson is free, and organizers are expecting more than 30,000 people during the three-day event.

The Cancer Association of Anderson is looking for volunteers to help with the event or to man the hot air balloons. For volunteer or sponsorship opportunities at the Hot Air Affair, please email Angela@CAAnderson.org or call 864.222.3500.