SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mary Black Rail Trail will be closed starting Wednesday due to construction.

The City of Spartanburg said the trail will be closed for approximately one week for paving.

The project will begin with the section of the trail directly behind the Rail Tail Dog Park.

Once that is complete, asphalt resurfacing will begin at the Country Club Road access point, then progress north, with the project finishing at the Henry St. access point.

Portions of the trail will be inaccessible until paving is complete.