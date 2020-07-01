Mask ordinance on Anderson City Council agenda

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Anderson City Council plans to discuss an emergency ordinance Wednesday, which would require people wear face masks.

The council members plan to meet Wednesday, July 1 at noon for the “consideration of an emergency ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in certain circumstances.”

If passed, they would join other Upstate cities like Greenville, Spartanburg and Clemson.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said a lack of mask-wearing has been adding to the increase of cases statewide.

With the holiday weekend approaching, state health officials have been urging everyone to celebrate at home.