Masks and cleaning wipes being found in Upstate sewer, causing problems

GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- Things that have become more of a necessity in the pandemic like masks and Lysol wipes have been found in sewers and drains, an issue authorities say needs to be addressed right now, before things get worse.

COVID-19 has changed many people’s routines, including what they buy.

Masks and Lysol wipes have become a staple, but that doesn’t mean they need to end up in sewers.

Greer sewage crew member Chandler Rollins says finding things that belong in the trash, makes his job a lot harder.

“I got called Monday at 12:45 A.M. and went out and had to unblock a line,” Rollins said.

He said, “Just think about us after hours in the middle of the night having to clean up the mess that you caused.”

This is an issue Public Relations for Greer Commission of Public Works, Alison Rauch, says could cause even bigger issues than it already has been.

“Worst case scenario is that we have a sewage overflow, we have a sewage back up into customer’s homes and it would be their responsibility to call out a plumber and get it fixed,” Rauch said. “If we have a sewage overflow on our end, we’re responsible for cleaning it up and notifying DHEC. It also damages our equipment.”

Additionally, since more folks are staying home, they’re also cooking more at home.

People pouring cooking grease down the drain is another issue they’ve seen increase in the pandemic.

The best thing to do is to put cooking grease in a jar and throw it away.

This issue is expected to get worse over Christmas.

Crews are out just days before the holiday trying to prepare for a back log.

They’re urging people to just be careful before they flush anything down the toilet or put something down their drain.