SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting a customer at a Spartanburg day spa.

Spartanburg Police said the sexual assault happened at the Forever Yung Day Spa on Drayton Road on July 14.

Investigators identified the suspect as 52-year-old Dock Anoldis Pilgrim. Pilgrim was charged with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Warrants stated that Pilgrim gave the victim an “intoxicating substance” to make them helpless.

Pilgrim was arrested on July 15 and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Police said they believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.