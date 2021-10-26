Massive streetscape safety improvement project in the works for Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) — A massive streetscape improvement project will soon be underway on a busy stretch of road in Travelers Rest.

“We’re getting ready to launch an exciting streetscape improvement project on North Poinsett Highway in the City of Travelers Rest,” said city administrator Eric Vinson.

“This project will be basically a brand-new road that we’re going to be building to improve safety foremost,” said Vinson. “Also improve storm water, make the road more attractive and overall, just improve roadway that would serve all users vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians.”

Some people who live near the area said the roads could use some improvements.

“It needs it. I mean there’s a lot of potholes and with anything with growth, you have growing pains,” said resident Kimberly Morris. “I think it’s much needed and I also think it will add character to Travelers Rest.”

“Travelers Rest is a beautiful place and it’s got it’s own little variety and I think adding a little more to it making it safer for the cars, making it safer for pedestrians as well as the biking, because biking is really big here,” she said.

Now, the $4.5 million streetscape improvement project will allow crews to rebuild about a half of mile of roadway.

“Well this is a gateway into our downtown, and so the roads are in very poor condition. It needs to be resurfaced, repaved. As part of that, we basically want to restripe the road, add curb and gutter, add sidewalks, bicycle lanes, street trees, streetlights, improve the lighting,” Vinson said.

Vinson said people will also see huge safety improvements at the intersection of Tubbs Mountain Road and North Poinsett Highway.

“It will also be a huge safety improvement at the intersection of Tubbs and north Poinsett where a new traffic signal will be added and crosswalks will be added at that intersection. right now that’s a unsignalized intersection, so as part of this project, we’re going to be adding turn lanes and a traffic signal,” Vinson said.

The intersection is right near Lisa Sharp’s church.

“The church will be more safer because they come out playing and we have to tell them watch, don’t go in the street because you might get hit by a car and cars do need to slow down sometimes,” Sharp said.

Vinson said the goal is to expand the current Main Street, which will help the economy.

“So this was envisioned in 2018 as an overall expansion of our Main Street. So North Poinsett historically, was the Old Highway 25, and so we want to make sure that that corridor is safe and available to encourage redevelopment for commercial business, residential, mixed-use development. And in order to make sure that is done properly, we need to fix the road first,” Vinson said. “You’re going to have opportunities for commercial expansion that will be a Main Street environment, also residential opportunities. And we really want it to be accessible for people who want to come visits our downtown.so we want to make it safe and accessible for pedestrians to be able to walk.

“I think once they finish it’s going to be beautiful, and I can’t wait to see it,” Sharp said.

The city will start construction in May of 2022, and it will take approximately six months to complete, according to Vinson.

Travelers Rest is funding half of the project with a combination of cash and bonds. Greenville County’s Legislative Delegation Transportation Committee is funding the other half of the project.