Mattress company coming to Cherokee Co, creating 55 new jobs with $13 million investment

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mattress company is coming to Cherokee County and creating 55 new jobs with a $13 million investment.

According to the South Carolina Governor’s Office, Somnus Mattress International LLC, a manufacturer of hybrid, memory foam mattresses, announced plans to establish operations in Cherokee Co. Tuesday.

Somnus Mattress International LLC produces multi-layer mattresses that combine memory foam with an innerspring system, officials said. The mattresses are compressible and roll packable, which leads to more efficient shipping.

They are located at 210 Henson Road in Blacksburg and plans to manufacture mattresses to serve clients across the United States, the governor’s office said. Operations are expected to be online in March 2022.

Individuals interested in joining the Somnus Mattress International LLC team should email joe.hassan@westgatehome.com.