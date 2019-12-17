Mauldin approves $5 million for Swamp Rabbit Trail bridge over I-385

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – The city of Mauldin approved a development agreement for a $5 million pedestrian bridge over Interstate 385.

The bridge would be built just north of the Bridges Road exit on I-385 at the BridgeWay Station development.

Mauldin City Council approved the development agreement during a council meeting Monday night.

The city has already begun initial work to design and construct a quarter-mile section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail nearby at East Butler Road across from Mauldin High School.

“This is more than a bridge. This is the answer to leapfrogging 385 and connecting the Swamp Rabbit Trail with southern Greenville County,” said city councilman Taft Matney.

“This bridge will open incredible economic development potential for hospitality and retail sectors, and I’m excited that Mauldin and its partners could make that happen.”

Design work for the new bridge is anticipated to begin in 2020 with construction following after.

Construction is expected to take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

“The bridge is but a first step in the City’s larger goal of establishing safe bike and pedestrian routes across other points in Mauldin, including its schools, parks, Cultural Center, City Center, and other locations,” said Mauldin Mayor-Elect Terry Merritt.

The city said the funding for the project will not require a millage or tax increase and will instead be funded through hospitality and accommodations tax funds and annual funding from the Greenville Health Authority through Prisma Health.