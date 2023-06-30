MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin City Council has approved a new budget of $38.1 million. The city claims the budget will help support residents with safety, infrastructure, and other community improvements.

The city’s budget includes $1.2 million for police, more than $400,000 dollars for fire, over $400,000 dollars for road improvements and over $300,000 dollars for other security and safety improvements at the Mauldin Cultural Center and Grounds.

“Governments primary function is the safety and security of its citizens so that is where a lot of our focus was for the upcoming budget.” Taft Matney, city council member and mayor pro tem, said.

The $38.1 million budget is a 16.1% decrease from the $45.4 million budget passed last year as the city didn’t receive any additional American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government.

7NEWS asked Matney where the large portion of funding goes when working on a city budget.

“Really it is going toward salary and benefits,” Matney. “It is really important to invest in the people who keep the city running. The cost of doing business is not getting any cheaper. I think that if anybody looks at their bills at home, they understand that the cost of goods and services is going up.”

Residential sewer customers will soon see a flat monthly fee of $11.50 under the new fee structure with the budget, replacing the current two-tiered system that depends on the usage of gallons used per month. This could be an increase of 15% to commercial customers across all meter types.

Matney said the city has worked hard to manage their budget and control spending, while fighting high inflation and growth.

“It has been a challenge, but it has also been an opportunity,” Matney said. “We have two major projects underway with Bridgeway Station coming online this fall and we just broke ground on Maverick Yards a couple of weeks ago. It is going to provide some additional opportunities for our residents in terms of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Then in terms of other parts of the city as we continue to grow their are new subdivisions coming online because this is where people want to be.”

The new approved budget along with the sewer maintenance fee increase will take effect July 1st.