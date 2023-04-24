The Mauldin Cultural Center is hosting it’s third annual Blues & Jazz Festival this Saturday (Source: Mauldin Cultural Center)

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Cultural Center is set to host the third annual Mauldin Blues & Jazz Festival on Saturday, April 29, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free event, held at the outdoor amphitheater at 101 E. Butler Road, will feature four live acts along with a variety of food and drink options and family-friendly activities.

The lineup of performers is as follows:

Iliana Rose Cuban Jazz Band | 2-3:15 p.m.

Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues | 3:30-4:45 p.m.

Greenville Jazz Collective Big Band | 5:15-7 p.m.

Albert Cummings | 7:30-9 p.m.

Activities will include a photo booth, lawns games, a Lego building station and face painting. Guests also have the chance to leave their mark on the cultural center alongside local artist and art teacher Samantha Perez, who will be creating a large interactive canvas mural that kids can add their unique touches to.

Previously known as Pizza, Blues & Jazz, the event will feature food from local food trucks and restaurants including One Love Fusion Foods, Project Host, Maverick Biscuit, Salads by Ms Deb, Travinia Italian Kitchen, Chocolate Artworks, Chick-Fil-A Mauldin, Kona Ice and Obey the Crave, as well as cold beer and wine from Growler Haus.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our outdoor event season and celebrate the arts with the Mauldin Blues & Jazz Festival,” Cultural Center Manager Christine Faust said. “We have some amazing performers and food vendors this year, and the interactive mural is an exciting new activity that we think will inspire children to be creative and leave their mark on the community.”

Parking and entry for the event is free. Leashed dogs are also permitted.

The festival is sponsored by Avvio and The Prossimo at BridgeWay Station.

More information on the performers and food vendors can be found on the cultural center’s official site.