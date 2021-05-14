Mauldin PD officer fired after allegedly saying ‘racially insensitive comments’ at football game

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mauldin school resource officer who was fired from his duties last week was also fired from the Mauldin Police Department, according to the Criminal Justice Academy.

Greenville County Schools issued a formal statement on May 6 asking for School Resource Officer Anthony “Tony” Koutsos to be removed “from the pool of officers eligible for their zone patrol or to serve as security at athletic events,” according to records from the Criminal Justice Academy.

Greenville County Schools released the following statement to 7 News on May 6:

“As soon as we were alerted to the allegations against Mr. Koutsos stemming from his alleged racially-insensitive comments, we submitted a FOIA request to the Mauldin Police Department. Based on information contained in the report, we discontinued our relationship with Koutsos as an adjunct coach and notified the Mauldin City Administration to remove him from the police officers eligible for our zone patrol or to serve as security at athletic events.”

Koutsos was fired from the police department on May 7, according to records from the Criminal Justice Academy.

Records from the Criminal Justice Academy read: