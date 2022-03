(MAULDIN) – The Mauldin Police Department is adding a new K9 to the team but it needs the public’s help naming the K9.

According to the police department, a Goldendoodle K9 will be be added to the team.

Police said the K9 will serve the community and the department in many different ways.

The four names to pick from are:

Mavee

Chelsea

Margo

Jamie

To vote on the name, go the the Mauldin Police Department’s Facebook page and comment the name you like.

Voting ends on Monday at 5 p.m.