MAUDLIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Carlyle Brooks (Source: Mauldin Police Department)

Carlyle Brooks, who also goes by “Carl or “Kiki”, was last seen On November 1 near Fawn Ridge in Maudlin.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 280-8900.