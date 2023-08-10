(WSPA) – The Red Cross announced on Thursday six volunteers are deploying from South Carolina to Hawaii to support disaster relief efforts in areas which have been damaged by wildfires.

Among those will be Terry Barcelona, of Mauldin.

“I deploy whenever there is a need for people to be helped,” said Barcelona,, who is deploying to Hawaii on Friday. “I feel like I am making a difference with the Red Cross.”

Barcelona will be part of the Red Cross’ efforts to provide shelter and comfort to people who have been driven out of their communities by wildfires.

Those fires have killed at least 36 people so far.

The fires are being fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which is still hundreds of miles off of the Hawaii coast.

Conditions are hampering some evacuations and hospitals are treating burn and smoke inhalation patients.

Working with officials and partners Red Cross teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time and preparing to expand relief efforts if needed. More help is on the way as disaster teams deploy from the other Hawaiian Islands and across the country.