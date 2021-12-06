Mayo Fire Department seeing increase in brush fires, responds to one Monday

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mayo Fire Department said as the weather gets drier and winds get heavier, they will see an increase in brush fires.

The fire department received a call at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning from a motorist.

Captain Joseph Hensley said, “A passerby phoned us into the station, actually, and told us that they had seen fire going through the woods,” said Hensley.

He said when they arrived, they had to prevent the fire from spreading. “When we got here, we had a low creeping fire traveling at a high rate of speed through the woods. And by the time we got to the fire, it had spread to almost an acre and a half,” he said.

According to Hensley, The Chesnee, Cherokee Springs, Cherokee Creek and Cowpens Fire Departments, along with the South Carolina Forestry Service responded and were able to dig a fire break to contain it.

“The fire is 100% contained at this time, we have a fire break completely around it. There will still be some light smoke in the area, there will still be some hotspots inside the contained area,” said Hensley.

He said with the increase, people need to be carful when having outdoor burns. Some tips to stay safe:

  • Stay vigilant
  • Only burn natural debris
  • Have a water source nearby
  • Be at least 50 feet away from a structure
  • Let the Forestry Department know when you plan to do a burn.

Firefighters will be monitoring the area for the next couple of days and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

