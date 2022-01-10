Spartanburg’s new mayor sworn in during city council meeting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday night’s Spartanburg City Council meeting was packed as Mayor Jerome Rice, Jr. was sworn in.

Rice is the first new mayor that the city of Spartanburg has had in 12 years.

Former Mayor Junie White held the seat until this year.

Even though Rice is new to the mayor position, he is no stranger to city council.

Rice has served for three terms as the council member from District 5. Rice says for his new position, he is focusing on public health, safety and education.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as the city of Spartanburg as mayor, and that’s to serve all our citizens,” said Rice. “I appreciate the votes, their confidence in me to be the next mayor of Spartanburg. I’m going to do all I can to make sure our home is a better place.”

Rice said he plans to hit the ground running as soon as he heads into the office on Tuesday.

He did say he will have a big announcement coming on Saturday about his health initiative. He said they will have the announcement at the “Walk as One” event.

Other council members that were sworn in during Monday night’s meeting are: