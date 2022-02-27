GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Community members, along with Greenville Mayor Knox White, gathered at Falls Park on Sunday to rally in support of Ukraine.

The event was set up by Marina Butenko, who is from Ukraine.

Butenko and her husband are in the process of setting up a website for people to donate directly to Ukrainians in need.

“For the whole Greenville community, there’s no question where people stand,” Mayor White said as he addressed the crowd. “We stand with Ukraine, like all Americans. And we wish everyone courage and safety for their families and friends back in Ukraine.”

Photos from the event can be seen below courtesy of Cherish Benton (Influworks):