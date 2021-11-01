McCabe, Rice make final campaign push ahead of Spartanburg mayoral election

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With elections a day away, the decision of Spartanburg’s next mayor will soon be in voter’s hands.

Cathy McCabe and Jerome Rice are both seeking their first term as mayor, but both have years of experience in the city’s government.

Monday was the final push for the two candidates in the hours leading up to the election.

“The last few days I have been on the trail, knocking on doors, talking to people telling them about who I am and what I want to do and how I want to serve our great city of Spartanburg,” Cathy McCabe, Spartanburg Mayor Candidate.

Cathy McCabe, former city attorney, has the chance to become the first female mayor of Spartanburg. Being elected to lead the city is something she is willing to come out of retirement for, mainly because of the people.

McCabe is hoping to provide more resources for those in the city and continue its economic development.

“I want to move the needle with some of the issues that face our city. We have poverty, we have lack of economic mobility, we have lack of educational attainment and real health disparities. I want to be that person that can move the mark in those ages and those issues,” explained McCabe.

For councilman Jerome Rice, Spartanburg is home. From the time he was a boy, up until now, the city has built him. Now, he wants to give back.

“I owe Spartanburg my service and that’s what I am giving with running for mayor, that’s what I have given the last twelve years on council,” said Jerome Rice, Spartanburg Mayor Candidate.

While on his campaign trail, Rice said a few of his focus points are on COVID-19 recovery, public safety and how to make the city more equitable.

“We have been in this pandemic for a year and a half, two years and people are still feeling the effects of COVID,” Rice said. “So, truly bouncing back from COVID would be an issue, but also when we talk, everybody wants to be safe. Everybody wants to feel safe in their home and their city when they go out with their family and that is number one.”

Both candidates told us change will begin with them, emphasizing that they are running for mayor because of the people of Spartanburg.

These are just a few of the topics each candidate is hoping to address if elected mayor. Both Rice and McCabe plan on wasting no time. They assured people that they will get right to work from day one in office.