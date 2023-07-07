MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A couple was arrested on drug charges on July 1, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Wayne Buchanan, 50, was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine and possession of firearm by a felon.

Mindy Michelle Davis, 39, was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple was arrested after deputies responded to a Nebo home for a suspected theft.

On the scene, deputies were met by the victim who said a relative who was living with her had broken into her room and removed her belongings.

Deputies discovered the suspected stolen items, methamphetamine and a gun in Buchanan and Davis’s room.

Buchanan was issued a $12,500 bond and Davis was issued a $2,500 bond.

The suspected stolen items were returned to the owner.