MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – According to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a Marion couple has been charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday.



Deputies charged Justin Wayne Ewart, 34, with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and multiple other drug-related charges; Kayla Lynn Smith, 33, was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine and multiple additional drug-related charges.

The couple was stopped by a Deputy on August 17, 2022, on US 221N in the North Cove community after multiple traffic violations. Ewart did not have a valid driver’s license, and the Deputy found 75 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Ewart is held on a $215,000 bond, and Smith is held on a $75,000 bond.