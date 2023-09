MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a couple with possession.

A September 20 traffic stop prompted a search of the vehicle where officers found methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As a result, Jeremiah Forester Cable, 37, and Tosha Lauren Ward, 47, have been charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine.

Tilson was issued a $20,000 secured bond while Ward was issued a $10,000 bond.