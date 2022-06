MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen in Marion.

Deputies said James Lee Larry, 53, was last seen near White Oak Flats in Marion on Saturday, June 25.

James Lee Larry

Anyone that sees Larry or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Michael Vaughn at 828-652-2237.