MCDOWELL, S.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man was arrested and charged in connection to a breaking and entering incident on May 22.

On May 22, deputies responded to a residence in Nebo for a possible breaking and entering in progress.

Upon arrival, they were met by a woman who was suffering from a stab wound. While checking the residence, deputies observed a man fleeing the scene into a nearby wooded area.

The man was later located and arrested. The sheriff’s office identified the man as 51-year-old Eddie Dean Prince.

Prince was charged with felonious first-degree burglary, assault on a female and resisting a public officer.

He was issued a $75,000 bond.