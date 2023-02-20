MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a man after searching his home.

Deputies said that they arrested Roy Eugene Watts, 57.

According to deputies, Deputies searched Watts’ home on On January 25th. Deputies found methamphetamine and guns. Watts is a convicted felon and is prohibited by NC Law from having a gun.

Watts was charged with:

felony trafficking methamphetamine,

felony possession of methamphetamine,

felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance

felony possession with Intent to manufacture

sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon

Watts was issued a $200,000 secured bond.