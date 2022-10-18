MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man was charged with stealing two motorcycles from a Marion residence.

Travis Dean Wilson, 43, of Nebo, was arrested and charged with two counts of ‘Felonious Larceny of a Motor Vehicle’.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Marion residence on September 28 in reference to two stolen motorcycles. The homeowner had found one of the motorcycles as well as Wilson not far from his home, but Wilson fled on foot.

Deputies found Wilson’s cell phone that had been dropped, and were able to determine his identity from it. Both motorcycles were recovered.

Wilson is being held at the McDowell County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.