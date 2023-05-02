MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man from Marion, North Carolina was charged with assault following an altercation in late April.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called for a possible assault on April 25. When they arrived on scene they were met by a female victim with noticeable injuries to the neck area.

The victim claimed that Jamie Christopher McKinney, 29, squeezed her neck to the point she couldn’t breath.

McKinney was arrested on the scene and charged with felonious assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.