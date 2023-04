MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with felonious trafficking in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist the Old Fort Police Department with a traffic stop on April 4.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine in 31-year-old Steven Michael McGee’s possession.

McGee was charged and issued a $75,000 secured bond.