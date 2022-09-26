MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Cove Township man was charged with trafficking meth and other drug-related charges, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said.
James Marvin McKinney, 33, was arrested after an August 31 search warrant was executed at his residence.
McKinney was charged with:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possess with Intent to Manufacture
- Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possess Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance
McKinney is being held on a $100,00 secured bond.