MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Cove Township man was charged with trafficking meth and other drug-related charges, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Marvin McKinney, 33, was arrested after an August 31 search warrant was executed at his residence.

McKinney was charged with:

  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Possess with Intent to Manufacture
  • Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possess Methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance

McKinney is being held on a $100,00 secured bond.