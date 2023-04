MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man faces multiple charges stemming from a trespassing complaint.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in search of a male trespassing suspect. On the scene, they found Marvin Cecil Stewart Jr., 65, and took him into custody.

A search of Stewart turned up methamphetamine.

Stewart is charged with trespassing, communicating threats and felonious possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a $5,500 bond.