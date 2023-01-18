MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell county man has won a $100,000 scratch-off ticket after only paying $30.

John Cannon, of Marion, bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Cannon took home $71,259 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. One $3 million top prize and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.