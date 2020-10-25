McDowell County Deputies searching for missing teen

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a teenage runaway last seen in Old Fort, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Shelby Joann Harwood, of Old Fort. She was last seen at her residence on Hoyles Orchard Road at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 22.

Harwood is described as being 5’2″, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
               
Anyone with information concerning Harwood’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

