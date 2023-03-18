MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials with the McDowell County Emergency Management have said that firefighters have made significant progress in containing a wildfire that first started on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the wildfire was located along Locust Cove Road near NC-80 north of Marion.

Officials said that the fire is now 85% contained and has burned around 90 acres. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are advising to use caution while driving along NC-80 and to be alert for emergency personnel working in the area.