SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – McMahan Shoes in Spartanburg announced it will close after over 50 years in the shoe business.

According to McMahan Shoes Spartanburg, the closure is coming after 53 years of service.

Since 1968, McMahan Shoes has specialized in comfort footwear including diabetic shoes, pre-made insoles, quality athletic and casual shoes.

The closure is due to George Psillas, the owner, retiring.

A store employee told 7NEWS that there is not a definite closure date yet, it will happen either at the end of March or the beginning of April.