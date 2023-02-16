GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster spoke at the second day of the South Carolina Automotive Summit in Greenville on Thursday. The governor joined speakers from several automotive companies including Volvo, Michelin and Sage Automotive Interiors.

Topics for the summit included sustainability, technology trends and logistics.

Last week, McMaster announced the launch of scpowersev.com, the state’s official website for electric vehicles. The website highlights the state’s existing automotive manufacturing accomplishments and promotes state incentives for electric vehicle manufacturers who want to move to the state.

“Back in December we had an electrical vehicle conference at the same time as the National Governor’s Association and we had people all over that were fascinated by the prospect and organization that we’ve already begun to open the door of electric vehicles,” said McMaster.