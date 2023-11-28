GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Today is Giving Tuesday! If you are looking for a way to give back, you can do so by helping choose the winner of a cake decorating competition.

Meals of Wheels of Greenville’s annual fundraising campaign “Mealed It!” goes live Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. on its Facebook page.

Three teams will compete against the clock and each other as they attempt to recreate a holidate cake designed by a local baker.

7NEWS Taylor Murray hosted the competition.

You can donate-to-vote for the team you think did the best job decorating. Every vote is $10 and will support homebound neighbors in Greenville County fighting food insecurity.

Meals on Wheel’s goal is to raise $50,000 by the end of the day.