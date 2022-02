HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the scene of a water rescue at Pigeon River in Canton Sunday afternoon.

The Haywood County 911 Center confirmed the call came in around 2:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Multiple departments, including the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an island on the river in the area of Bethel Drive in Canton, N.C.

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will update as more information becomes available.