MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A medical helicopter crashed Thursday evening in Macon County.

According to officials in Macon County, the LIFE FORCE 6 medical helicopter went down around 7 p.m.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the area of Middle Burningtown Road and Olive Hill Road just northwest of Franklin.

There were four people on board when the helicopter went down. Officials said all four survived and at least one patient was taken to the hospital but there’s no word on their conditions.

The helicopter, which was based on Andrews, N.C., was headed to Mission Hospital in Asheville when it crashed.

The FAA was notified and the NTSB is expected to respond Friday morning.