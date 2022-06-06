GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A medical supply company announced plans Monday to build a $150 million nitrile glove factory in Greenville County.

Health Supply US said their “Glove One” plant will a 400,000 square foot facility located at 1 Quality Way near the Beechtree Business Park.

The plant, which will have the capacity to produce 4.3 billion nitrile gloves each year, is expected to employ 600 people over the next five years.

“This major investment by Health Supply US is further proof that our increased efforts to recruit life sciences companies to South Carolina are paying off,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Expanding our life sciences industry is critical to safeguarding our supply chain and ensuring life-saving medical supplies are readily available during future emergencies.”

Health Supply US was founded in 2020 following the start of the coronavirus pandemic to manufacture personal protective equipment.

The new plant is expected to be complete by January 2024.