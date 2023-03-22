LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about potential Medicare/Medicaid scam alerts.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers are using phone numbers of Laurens County medical offices to make calls while claiming to be with Medicare or Medicaid.

The scammer then asks for confidential information relating to medical coverage.

The sheriff’s office said, if you receive a call like this and the person asks for your personal information, hang up immediately.

When in doubt, verify with your medical provider or call the sheriff’s office at (864) 984-4967.