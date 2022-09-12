ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Medshore Ambulance is holding job fairs at its main station in Anderson on Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

They’re hiring drivers, EMT students, EMTs, and paramedics to assist in Anderson County and throughout the Upstate.

These include entry-level positions requiring no previous EMS experience. Tenured EMS professionals will receive scaled compensation relative to experience and certification.

The job fair will be held at the Medshore station at 1009 N. Fant Street in Anderson on Tuesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 15 from noon to 7 p.m.

At the job fairs, Medshore wrote in a release that “leadership will be conducting interviews and making contingent offers for certified EMTs and paramedics for its operations in the Upstate. Medshore Ambulance will also assist with the registration process for its EMT Academy, a free, paid training opportunity to start a career in EMS in 14 weeks. The program is held in conjunction with Tri-County Technical College and Apprenticeship Carolina. No RSVP required, but please fill out an application in advance for convenience at www.medshore.com/careers.”