GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Greenville Zoo has welcomed a red panda to its family.

Meet Greenville Zoo’s newest resident, a three-year-old red panda named Ahsa.

She is most active during the cooler mornings, according to Greenville Zoo officials.

Love Ahsa? Adapt her through the Greenville Zoo Adopt-an-Animal Program.

The program offers various adoption levels that support the welfare of zoo animals.

‘Zoo parents’ will receive an adoption certificate and package that accompanies the particular adoption level.

For more information on the Adopt-an-Animal-Program, click here.