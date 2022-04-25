SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has released memorial arrangements for Stephen L. Jennings, the music teacher who was killed in a Union County crash Friday morning.

The funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 502 S. Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, S.C. 29306.

We previously reported the crash happened at 7:56 a.m. on Whitmire Highway near Clairmont Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2009 bucket truck was traveling north on US-176 while a 2014 Ford Expedition was traveling south. The driver of the bucket truck traveled left of center and hit the Ford Expedition head-on, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, 31-year-old Jennings, of Union, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The church released the following events for the celebration of life for Jennings: