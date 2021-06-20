Memorial ride held in honor of Upstate teacher killed in hit and run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A memorial bike ride was held Saturday in Greenville in honor of Carli Soukup, an Upstate teacher who was killed in a hit and run earlier in June.

Students, teachers and family members from the community gathered at Hampton Station for a moment of silence before riding along the Swamp Rabbit trail to Sulphur Springs Road, the location where Soukup was hit.

“Nothing can replace my sister, but to know that so many people love her and care about her [it] definitely brings some comfort to me,” said Kenna Millea, Carli’s sister.

Soukup frequently rode along the trail. Her husband, Ryan, recently created a fund in her memory with the proceeds going towards safety improvements along the trail.

Soukup was a teacher for Greenville County Schools. She was 33.